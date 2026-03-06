Jean - Album by Yebba

Yebba has been a voice that fans are always looking forward to hearing from, and today, she has come through with her album "Jean."

Yebba has become a fan-favorite vocalist over the past couple of years. She is someone whom the fans have seriously gravitated towards, and it is clear that her album Jean is going to be a hit. There are 14 tracks here with some beautiful singing and some sharp lyricism. The songs are emotional, and there is no denying that Yebba has what it takes to be a long-lasting staple of the music industry. If you're looking to be in your feelings this weekend, definitely check this out.

