Jean - Album by Yebba

Yebba has become a fan-favorite vocalist over the past couple of years. She is someone whom the fans have seriously gravitated towards, and it is clear that her album Jean is going to be a hit. There are 14 tracks here with some beautiful singing and some sharp lyricism. The songs are emotional, and there is no denying that Yebba has what it takes to be a long-lasting staple of the music industry. If you're looking to be in your feelings this weekend, definitely check this out.
Release Date: March 6, 2026
Genre: R&B
Tracklist for Jean
- Forgiveness
- Yellow Eyes
- Alright
- West Memphis
- Earth, Wind & California
- Aggressive
- Of Course
- Delicate Roots
- Waterfall
- Interlude 1
- Seven Years
- Different Light
- Interlude 2
- Water & Wanderlust