Scorpion - Album by Eve

Eve is one of the most celebrated women MCs in the history of hip-hop. She has come through with some phenomenal projects, Scorpion included. In fact, today marks the 25th anniversary of the album's release. 2001 was a huge year for hip-hop, and Eve was one of the major reasons for that. Overall, this is a project that the fans remember fondly. From the hit singles to the album cuts, this was a project that certainly caught the attention of listeners. It is one of those albums that the younger fans must listen to. If you are committed to embracing the history of the genre, then this is a project you will have to go back to.
Release Date: March 6th, 2001
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist For Scorpion
- Intro with Swizz - Skit
- Cowboy
- Who's That Girl
- Let Me Blow Ya Mind ft. Gwen Stefani
- 3 Way - Skit ft. Steve A. Jordan & Erex
- You Had Me, You Lost Me
- Got What You Need ft. Drag-On
- Frontin' - Skit ft. Monique
- Gangsta Bitches ft. Da Brat & Trina
- That's What It Is ft. Styles
- Scream Double R ft. DMX
- Thug In The Street ft. The Lox & Drag-On
- No, No, No ft. Stephen Marley & Damian Marley
- You Ain't Gettin None
- Life Is So Hard ft. Teena Marie
- Be Me ft. Mashonda Tifrere
Awards & Commercial Performance
While Scorpion was never an awards contender, it was certainly a massive success. It ended up at number one on the R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart, and it also peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 200. Scorpion is now a platinum album, and remains one of the greatest albums from a woman MC in the history of rap.