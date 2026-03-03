HNDRXX - Song by Hardrock

Hardrock is back with a new song "HNDRXX" which is set to be part of his upcoming project, "Off The Planet."

Hardrock is an artist who has embedded himself within the conversations surrounding the underground. His sound is one that is reminiscent of artists like Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson. There is something dark about his music. The new track "HNDRXX" is a perfect example of this. Overall, it is a song that is set to be on the artist's upcoming album, Off The Planet. This is an album that many fans have been looking forward to for very good reasons. Hardrock's melodies sound great here, and his production choices always seem to excite. Going forward, we are very excited to hear what is next.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!