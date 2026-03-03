HNDRXX - Song by Hardrock

Alexander Cole
Hardrock is back with a new song "HNDRXX" which is set to be part of his upcoming project, "Off The Planet."

Hardrock is an artist who has embedded himself within the conversations surrounding the underground. His sound is one that is reminiscent of artists like Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson. There is something dark about his music. The new track "HNDRXX" is a perfect example of this. Overall, it is a song that is set to be on the artist's upcoming album, Off The Planet. This is an album that many fans have been looking forward to for very good reasons. Hardrock's melodies sound great here, and his production choices always seem to excite. Going forward, we are very excited to hear what is next.

Release Date: March 3, 2026

Genre: Underground Rap

Album: Off The Planet

Quotable Lyrics from HNDRXX

The choppa on me loaded, it's ready to pump
Stay with that stick and I'm ready to pour
I come with these bitches and I'm ready to jump
I come with these bitches, it's ready to dump

