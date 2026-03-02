Happy Place - EP by Quelle Chris

Quelle Chris has returned with a new EP called "Happy Place" which contains some spirited rapping and some incredible beats.

Quelle Chris has been a mainstay of underground hip-hop. Overall, he is someone who the fans are always looking forward to new music from. Over the weekend, Quelle Chris blessed fans with a brand-new EP. This EP is simply called Happy Place and features six songs, including the intro. Throughout the project, we get to hear Quelle Chris' unique rapping style, as well as some incredible beats. This is high-level rap, and it's an EP that you should absolutely be checking out this week. It's always nice when Quelle Chris drops, and we hope to hear even more from him in 2026.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!