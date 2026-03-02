Happy Place - EP by Quelle Chris

Quelle Chris has been a mainstay of underground hip-hop. Overall, he is someone who the fans are always looking forward to new music from. Over the weekend, Quelle Chris blessed fans with a brand-new EP. This EP is simply called Happy Place and features six songs, including the intro. Throughout the project, we get to hear Quelle Chris' unique rapping style, as well as some incredible beats. This is high-level rap, and it's an EP that you should absolutely be checking out this week. It's always nice when Quelle Chris drops, and we hope to hear even more from him in 2026.
Release Date: February 28, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Happy Place
- Intro
- Happy Place
- Don't Look Any Further
- All I Can See Is All I Can Say
- Certainty
- Good Kids