wonderful – Album by skaiwater

skaiwater rose to prominence for their digital, rage-heavy, and woozy approach to contemporary hip-hop styles, a style they continued to develop on their new album wonderful. There are moments that very aggressive and energetic, and other spots on the two-disc LP take things in a more low-key and genre-mixing direction. The Nottingham artist shines all throughout, whether for their bright deliveries or their more beautiful songwriting and directorial moments. Although this won't be up every rap fan's alley, it's an essential record for 2026. Hopefully skaiwater continues to grow and find success with this compelling sound, as they continue to prove why they're such an exciting voice.
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of wonderful
Disc 1
- as above so below (with Ti Steele)
- STAR
- IPHONE 5
- one battle after another
- NITTY
- SKINS
- ZOOT (with diamond*)
- bodies bodies bodies
- TOOL
Disc 2
- PLAYA
- LET THE HOUSE BURN
- blink twice
- VIRGO
- DOG (with Tezzus)
- A THREESOME
- midsommar (with Ti Steele)
- MARILYN
- MY ZOMBIE