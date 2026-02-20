wonderful – Album by skaiwater

skaiwater is leading the charge when it comes to new hip-hop experimentation out of the United Kingdom, which "wonderful" proves.

skaiwater rose to prominence for their digital, rage-heavy, and woozy approach to contemporary hip-hop styles, a style they continued to develop on their new album wonderful. There are moments that very aggressive and energetic, and other spots on the two-disc LP take things in a more low-key and genre-mixing direction. The Nottingham artist shines all throughout, whether for their bright deliveries or their more beautiful songwriting and directorial moments. Although this won't be up every rap fan's alley, it's an essential record for 2026. Hopefully skaiwater continues to grow and find success with this compelling sound, as they continue to prove why they're such an exciting voice.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.