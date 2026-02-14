Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 - Song by Kanye West featuring Kid Cudi

Ten years ago today, Kanye West dropped off The Life Of Pablo, an album that features some of his most interesting songs. One of those tracks is the second on the project, "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1." This is a song that comes with a Kid Cudi feature, as well as some production from Metro Boomin. In fact, this is probably Metro's most iconic producer tag drop. The sampling on this song is simply phenomenal, while Kid Cudi delivers a spirited vocal performance. Meanwhile, Ye gives us some of his most ridiculous lyrics to date, which certainly adds to the experience of this song.
Release Date: February 14, 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Life Of Pablo
Quotable Lyrics from Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1
Now, if I fuck this model
And she just bleached her asshole
And I get bleach on my T-shirt
I'ma feel like an asshole
Awards & Commercial Reception
While "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" was never an awards contender, it did have tremendous commercial performance. In the United States, this song peaked at number 37 on the Billboard charts. It is also a six-times platinum track.