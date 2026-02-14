Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 - Song by Kanye West featuring Kid Cudi

Kanye West's "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" is one of the many "The Life of Pablo" tracks that has left an impression on us.

Ten years ago today, Kanye West dropped off The Life Of Pablo, an album that features some of his most interesting songs. One of those tracks is the second on the project, " Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1." This is a song that comes with a Kid Cudi feature, as well as some production from Metro Boomin . In fact, this is probably Metro's most iconic producer tag drop. The sampling on this song is simply phenomenal, while Kid Cudi delivers a spirited vocal performance. Meanwhile, Ye gives us some of his most ridiculous lyrics to date, which certainly adds to the experience of this song.

