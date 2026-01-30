BACKWARD - Album by Jordan Ward

Fans have been patiently awaiting the release of Jordan Ward's highly anticipated sophomore album for months, and now, it's finally arrived. BACKWARD boasts a solid 15 tracks and features from the likes of TiaCorine, SAILORR, and Smino. It was executive produced by Lido and follows Ward's debut album, FORWARD. FORWARD dropped in 2023 and features Joyce Wrice, Ryan Trey, Gwen Bunn, and Joony. The release of BACKWARD comes just a couple of weeks before he’s set to embark on his “Apartment” tour. The tour will include stops in Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and more, and will feature guests like Asha Imuno, Nate Curry, Nali, and Planet Giza.
Release Date: January 30, 2026
Genre: R&B / Soul
Tracklist of BACKWARD
- STRANGER
- SMOKIN POTNA w/ SAILORR
- HIGH FUNCTIONING
- BWD (INTERLUDE)
- ROSS FIT
- NOISY NEIGHBORS
- CHANGE OF SCENERY
- JUICY
- THEMSELVES
- TAKE-OUT
- TIL THEN
- CHAMPION SOUND
- Y
- CUTTI w/ Smino
- CARSEX w/ TiaCorine