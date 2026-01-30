My Ghosts Go Ghost – Album by By Storm

When Injury Reserve's Stepa J. Groggs passed away in 2020, many wondered if the group's remaining members (rapper RiTchie and producer Parker Corey) would continue making music together. It took a while, but the duo returned as By Storm, and we now have their debut album My Ghosts Go Ghost. Across nine fragile and enveloping tracks with a sole feature from billy woods, RiTchie and Corey go beyond their feelings of grief and stagnation to reflect on the struggling lives of smaller artists, the weight of personal responsibilities, and the freedom of overcoming these hurdles. Stringed instruments lead the way along with some dizzying and heavily manipulated percussion, making for one of the most interesting and captivating soundscapes you'll hear in 2020s hip-hop. Pair this with conversational rhymes with abstract and vivid tendencies, and you have an early AOTY contender.