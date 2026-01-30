My Ghosts Go Ghost – Album by By Storm

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
We finally have the debut album "My Ghosts Go Ghost" from By Storm, continuing RiTchie and Parker Corey's adventurous Injury Reserve legacy.

When Injury Reserve's Stepa J. Groggs passed away in 2020, many wondered if the group's remaining members (rapper RiTchie and producer Parker Corey) would continue making music together. It took a while, but the duo returned as By Storm, and we now have their debut album My Ghosts Go Ghost. Across nine fragile and enveloping tracks with a sole feature from billy woods, RiTchie and Corey go beyond their feelings of grief and stagnation to reflect on the struggling lives of smaller artists, the weight of personal responsibilities, and the freedom of overcoming these hurdles. Stringed instruments lead the way along with some dizzying and heavily manipulated percussion, making for one of the most interesting and captivating soundscapes you'll hear in 2020s hip-hop. Pair this with conversational rhymes with abstract and vivid tendencies, and you have an early AOTY contender.

Release Date: January 30, 2026

Genre: Experimental Hip-Hop

Tracklist of My Ghosts Go Ghost
  1. Can I Have You For Myself
  2. Dead Weight
  3. Grapefruit
  4. In My Town
  5. Zig Zag
  6. Best Interest (feat. billy woods)
  7. Double Trio 2
  8. And I Dance
  9. GGG

By Storm's singles for My Ghosts Go Ghost were "Double Trio 2," "Zig Zag," "In My Town," and "And I Dance."

