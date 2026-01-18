Stadium Coupe – Song by Loose Threads, Umair, Smino & Calm

Smino and Calm surprised fans with a new Umair-produced collaboration that trades off their English and Indian bars with a lot of flair. Loose Threads' "Stadium Coupe" follows the St. Louis native's other Loose Threads collaboration with Umair, "No Syringe" with Kenny Mason. This new track is a peppy and charismatic drill-adjacent cut with a breezy beat and some cheeky bars from both performing MCs, and it certainly has an infectious energy. Both flow effortlessly and include some compelling switch-ups to keep the energy high. "Stadium Coupe" goes by quickly and easily, and it bodes well for the other collabs and jams we will surely get from these artists in 2026.
Release Date: January 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Stadium Coupe
Shoot out the roof, now it's a stadium coupe,
I never stay with no boofs, I never lied on the proof,
Open the wire and don't chew,
You want me all to yourself, don't you?