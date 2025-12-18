Thinking To Myself - Song by Lil Double 0

"Thinking To Myself" finds Lil Double 0 getting introspective with raw and melodic songwriting. The production is minimal but moody, which gives the artist an opportunity to let his voice shine. He has a unique cadence, and it allows him to show off his emotions, or lack thereof, through his voice. The hook on this song is sticky, and there is no denying that the artist continues to improve his songwriting abilities. The storytelling here is impressive, and it is clear that the artist is gearing up for a huge 2026. We look forward to whatever is next for the artist.
Release Date: December 16, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A