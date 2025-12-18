Thinking To Myself - Song by Lil Double 0

Lil Double 0 has returned with a spirited new track "Thinking To Myself," in which we get some unique production and solid flows.

"Thinking To Myself" finds Lil Double 0 getting introspective with raw and melodic songwriting. The production is minimal but moody, which gives the artist an opportunity to let his voice shine. He has a unique cadence, and it allows him to show off his emotions, or lack thereof, through his voice. The hook on this song is sticky, and there is no denying that the artist continues to improve his songwriting abilities. The storytelling here is impressive, and it is clear that the artist is gearing up for a huge 2026. We look forward to whatever is next for the artist.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!