Don't Give AF - Song by Redman

Redman just took part in the J@q Boi Be@tz Freestyle series, and he paid homage to Eminem with the track "Don't Give AF."

Redman and J@q Boi Be@tz linked up recently as part of the latter's freestyle series, and as you can imagine, the result was glorious. In fact, Redman gave his own take on Eminem 's "I Just Don't Give a F***." It's a classic record, and it should not be a surprise that Redman was able to do it justice. In the video below, you can see the rapper walking the streets of Japan, having the time of his life. The bars are dope, and Redman has not lost his edge. Listening to this was a lot of fun, and that is what music is all about.

