Unity - Album by 9lives

9lives is officially here with his instrumental album that showcases why he is such a coveted producer in the underground.

9lives is an exceptional producer who is responsible for some dope collaborations, and some underground slaps. On Friday, he came through with a new album, simply called "unity." This is an instrumental project with 13 new tracks on it. Overall, this project is cool, but if you are looking for some rap performances, you're not going to find anyway. Instead, this is something you put on, and sit back and relax to.

