Paysexual - Song by Guapdad 4000

Guapdad 4000 is an artist who has continued to drop new music, and on Wednesday, he delivered a new track called "Paysexual."

Guapdad 4000 has been around for a while at this point, and he isn't going away any time soon. He still has a passion for the music, and that shines through with each release. His latest song is called "Paysexual," and it has that signature Guapdad vibe to it. From the off-kilter production to the personality-filled flows, this is one of those songs that will immediately grab your attention. It's hard to say whether or not this will lead to a new project, although fans are certainly hopeful that this is the case. We will just have to wait and see what the artist has in store.

