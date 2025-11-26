Paysexual - Song by Guapdad 4000

Guapdad 4000 has been around for a while at this point, and he isn't going away any time soon. He still has a passion for the music, and that shines through with each release. His latest song is called "Paysexual," and it has that signature Guapdad vibe to it. From the off-kilter production to the personality-filled flows, this is one of those songs that will immediately grab your attention. It's hard to say whether or not this will lead to a new project, although fans are certainly hopeful that this is the case. We will just have to wait and see what the artist has in store.
Release Date: November 26, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Paysexual
My cuzn is a bipper and my brother pimp hizzos
He had a white stripper that put powder in her nizzos
Jigga and Ahmen P working wiggles in the rentals
But when you from the town that's how it Gizzo