Signed A Napkin - Song by Veeze

Veeze is one of Detroit's finest. The artist delivered a modern classic with Ganger back in 2023, and with Worst Tape, he is looking to keep the momentum going. His recent run of singles has been impressive, and with "Signed A Napkin," he gave us yet another banger. With some soulful samples in the background, Veeze brings his meticulous monotone flows to the forefront. His songwriting continues to get better and better, and there is no denying that he has plenty more bangers in the chamber. Overall, Veeze has one of the best ears for production in all of rap. Every single proves this to us, and we cannot wait to hear more, even if that makes us a little bit greedy.
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Worst Tape
Quotable Lyrics from Signed A Napkin
God give me nine lives, still ain't gettin' married (Never)
Is it money? Go catch a hat, you want respect
I'm havin' checks, just numb' it like you checkin' package
I can't ride 'round like Pac, we got blick method