Signed A Napkin - Song by Veeze

Veeze is one of Detroit's finest. The artist delivered a modern classic with Ganger back in 2023, and with Worst Tape, he is looking to keep the momentum going. His recent run of singles has been impressive, and with "Signed A Napkin," he gave us yet another banger. With some soulful samples in the background, Veeze brings his meticulous monotone flows to the forefront. His songwriting continues to get better and better, and there is no denying that he has plenty more bangers in the chamber. Overall, Veeze has one of the best ears for production in all of rap. Every single proves this to us, and we cannot wait to hear more, even if that makes us a little bit greedy.