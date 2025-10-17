Signed A Napkin - Song by Veeze

BY Alexander Cole
Veeze is readying a new album called "Worst Tape," and on Friday, he dropped off a new single called "Signed A Napkin."

Veeze is one of Detroit's finest. The artist delivered a modern classic with Ganger back in 2023, and with Worst Tape, he is looking to keep the momentum going. His recent run of singles has been impressive, and with "Signed A Napkin," he gave us yet another banger. With some soulful samples in the background, Veeze brings his meticulous monotone flows to the forefront. His songwriting continues to get better and better, and there is no denying that he has plenty more bangers in the chamber. Overall, Veeze has one of the best ears for production in all of rap. Every single proves this to us, and we cannot wait to hear more, even if that makes us a little bit greedy.

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Worst Tape

Quotable Lyrics from Signed A Napkin

God give me nine lives, still ain't gettin' married (Never)
Is it money? Go catch a hat, you want respect
I'm havin' checks, just numb' it like you checkin' package
I can't ride 'round like Pac, we got blick method

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
