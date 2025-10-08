Up - Song by Danger Mouse & Black Thought with Rag'n'Bone Man

Danger Mouse and Black Thought have returned with a new single called "Up" and if you are a fan of "Cheat Codes," you will love this.

Danger Mouse and Black Thought delivered a classic back in 2022 with Cheat Codes. Since then, fans have been clamoring for new music. Thankfully, fans got their wish on Wednesday, as the duo dropped a new single called "Up" with Rag'n'Bone man. This track features piano-driven production from Danger Mouse, who is in his pocket yet again. As for Black Thought, he delivers a standout performance, which should come as no surprise, given his track record. It is a sensational song and one that makes us hope that an album is on the horizon.

