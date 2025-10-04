Dancing In The Smoke - Song By GIVEON

GIVEON is certainly no stranger to delivering powerful love ballads, and today, he managed to do just that yet again. In his new song "Dancing In The Smoke," he croons about the chaos of a destructive whirlwind romance, and wanting it to never end. It features intense vocals and a timeless instrumental, allowing the Long Beach-born performer to effortlessly convey the passion of said relationship. The track is set to appear on the soundtrack to Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” season 2, which is scheduled to premiere on October 23. It follows the release of GIVEON’s second studio album, BELOVED, which arrived this July.
Release Date: October 3, 2024
Genre: Pop
Album: Nobody Wants This Season 2 Soundtrack
Quotable Lyrics From "Dancing In The Smoke"
Back and forth, my love, do you love me back?
Can't let it go, you and me both, can I have this dance?
Took it too far and you know it
Spray paint the car when you're hurting
Even though everything's burning