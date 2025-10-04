Dancing In The Smoke - Song By GIVEON

BY Caroline Fisher 39 Views
Recently, GIVEON dropped off his heartfelt song "Dancing In The Smoke," which will appear on the soundtrack to "Nobody Wants This" season 2.

GIVEON is certainly no stranger to delivering powerful love ballads, and today, he managed to do just that yet again. In his new song "Dancing In The Smoke," he croons about the chaos of a destructive whirlwind romance, and wanting it to never end. It features intense vocals and a timeless instrumental, allowing the Long Beach-born performer to effortlessly convey the passion of said relationship. The track is set to appear on the soundtrack to Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” season 2, which is scheduled to premiere on October 23. It follows the release of GIVEON’s second studio album, BELOVED, which arrived this July.

Release Date: October 3, 2024

Genre: Pop

Album: Nobody Wants This Season 2 Soundtrack

Quotable Lyrics From "Dancing In The Smoke"

Back and forth, my love, do you love me back?
Can't let it go, you and me both, can I have this dance?
Took it too far and you know it
Spray paint the car when you're hurting
Even though everything's burning

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
