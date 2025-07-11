Orlando’s own Finesse Gang Polo is heating up summer 2025 with the official video for his new single, “Twerk Now.” The track is already dominating TikTok, club playlists, and social feeds nationwide, proving Polo’s knack for turning energy into a full-blown movement.

Born August 5, 1991, Polo has made a significant impact in Southern rap, known for his charisma and energy. In “Twerk Now,” he samples C+C Music Factory’s “Everybody Dance Now,” turning a '90s classic into a modern twerk anthem that brings a familiar yet fresh vibe, designed to get people moving.

The video itself matches the single’s intensity. Bursting with flashing lights, money showers, party scenes, and eye-catching choreography, the visuals capture the carefree, rebellious pulse of youth culture. Polo calls it “the evolution” of the original hit. “Everybody danced to it back in the day,” he says. “Now they twerkin’ to it. That’s the wave.”

“Twerk Now” isn’t just a song — it’s a cultural moment. DJs are spinning it at clubs, influencers are challenging fans to recreate the moves, and fire emojis are flooding the comments. Polo’s ability to blend infectious hooks, dance-ready beats, and street-rooted authenticity positions him as one of Orlando’s rising stars, following his 2024 Billboard-charting single “Freak Out.”

Released in the peak of summer, the “Twerk Now” video feels perfectly timed for pool parties, late-night house gatherings, and viral dance clips. Polo isn’t just dropping a track — he’s giving fans a soundtrack for summer memories.

Turn up the volume, clear the floor, and get ready: Finesse Gang Polo’s “Twerk Now” is the summer anthem we didn’t know we needed — and it’s only the beginning.

“Twerk Now” - Finesse Gang Polo

Quotable Lyrics

Get you a bag like she know she bad.

Hands on the knees while I'm in a crab.

[ __ ] bend over. Another player, break a

bag. Up, down, left, right. If you a bad