Ohio’s own 1stPlaceTae continues his rise with a new release that showcases both his lyrical grit and emotional depth in his latest single "Blessings."

True to his name, the rapper doesn’t just aim to win—he raps like someone who already knows the finish line is his. In a rap landscape often driven by trends, 1stPlaceTae stays rooted in testimony. His music speaks from survival, shaped by hardship but never shackled to it.

"Blessings" doesn’t beg for attention—it commands respect. It’s a sharp, focused portrait of an artist who’s been through the storm and returned with lessons.

He delivers his bars with hunger and precision, riding a beat that blends hard-knocking drums with moody melodies. The sound leaves room for his message to cut through. Every line hits with intention.

Raised on Columbus’ toughest blocks, Tae brings lived experience to the mic. He doesn’t flex for the sake of showmanship. His verses walk the line between faith and fire, revealing a hustle built on both prayer and pressure.

There’s pain in his delivery, but also purpose. That balance—between scars and ambition—is where he finds his power.

New listeners will hear the blueprint in real time. There’s clarity in his conviction. He isn’t faking pain or fabricating wins.

Instead, he spits with the weight of someone who’s fought to stay standing. The result is music that feels both personal and universal.

1stPlaceTae isn’t here to be a copy. He’s carving out space on his own terms. His name rings true—not just as a title, but a mission.

In a city bursting with talent, he’s staking his claim with honesty, drive, and a refusal to lose. The journey continues, but make no mistake—he’s already out front.

“Blessings” - 1stPlaceTae



Quotable Lyrics

But I remember late nights when my chains didn't

Me & Buddy at the store a lot of pain in us

And he ain't got a broken hip but got a Cane with him