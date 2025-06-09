SAFE Previews His Upcoming Nobody's SAFE Era With Quick Tape, "MARFA"

Toronto's SAFE is preparing for a big 2025, and it begins with the three-track preview, collectively titled MARFA. The latest tracks are more of his moody alternative R&B sound. The subject matter among the three tracks is trendy-meets-loverboy.

He is a playboy that keeps his option limited and infaturating on "All I Know," while he admires his hot sound, jewelry, and popular demand on "Are You Ready?" The bass-driven "Do What I Want" showcases a confident rap star ready to take control of rap by any means necessary.

Previous critics have described SAFE's sound to stretch emotion across minimalist production. His sound resembles rage music with his nonchalant attitude and quick lyricism over 808s. But there is no mimicking in his music.

Early listeners of the three-pack love the latest work. SAFE's Instagram post on the EP is flooded by fire emojis. "Do What I Want goes crazy," commented a fan, while another shared, "Need a longer version of 'All I Know' frfr." Excited for the rising artist's new era, a fan commented, "Nobody's SAFE era."

MARFA follows the popular new artist's 2024 album, Tell It Like It Is. A decade of experience, SAFE's sound includes infectious auto-tune melody told with introspective storytelling. Breakthrough in 2015, SAFE signed with RCA in 2019 and caught his core audience's attention with his collaborations with Quin and Playboi Carti.

SAFE allows his fans to dictate where he will be taking the music in the near future. On Instagram, he asked his followers to share the song they have on repeat from the EP. "Are You Ready?" appears to take the strong lead based on the comments.

MARFA - SAFE

Official Tracklist