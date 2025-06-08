Sabrina Claudio heats up the summer with an exciting new album, Fall In Love With Her, before she hits the road with Russ and Big Sean. The album puts the superstar's beautiful vocals on full display in range and tones. Popular artist Tanerélle is the only features on the 11-song album.

Wrapped in warm R&B tones and minimal, mood-setting production, the project feels like late-night honesty set to music. It’s not just a vibe—it’s a full-circle moment of healing, sensuality, and self-love.

Claudio switches between Spanish ballads like “Mi Luz” and the cleansing “Detoxing. “Worse Than Me” allows the singer to share her deep thoughts.

It’s a reminder that heartbreak doesn’t break her—it builds her. The transitions are seamless, the storytelling sharp.

Sabrina calls the album a journey back to herself. She’s not reinventing—she’s reclaiming. Her pen stays potent, and her delivery cuts deep. She’s never sounded this open, this grounded, or this in control of her narrative.

Fall in Love with Her continues her legacy as one of R&B’s most soulful storytellers. Sabrina’s not chasing charts—she’s chasing truth.

The In The W!ld Tour begins on July 8th in Denver and will venture throughout the nation, including major markets Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more before wrapping in Seattle on August 10th. Sabrina's new album follows fellow tourmates latest albums in Better Me Than You by Big Sean and W!ld by Russ.

Fall In Love With Her - Sabrina Claudio

Official Tracklist

1. Fall in Love With Her (Feat. Tanerélle)

2. Need U To Need Me

3. Sail

4. Before It's Too Late

5. Discouraged

6. One Word

7. Tall Tales

8. Mi Luz

9. Worse Than Me

10. Detoxing

11. Memory Foam