Russ is know to preach about taking the DIY approach to your music as an artist. While the rap star has made millions in music, he has also made mistakes that've costed him just as much. While talking to And The Writer Is... Podcast, the "What They Want" hitmaker remembers a time when he forgot to clear a 10 year old sample and it cost him $850,000.

The song was his 2015 hit, "Losin Control." According to Genius, the song's sample was 2007's "Behind The Bank" by Oneohtrix Point Never. The cost of the sample stems from Russ's success with the song.

"I got f**ked with that song," Russ says. "Because I forgot to clear the sample until after it was like four times platinum. I probably could have cleared it in 2015 when I made it. But I didn't know anyone in 2015. I'm just a kid in a basement. But I probably could have cleared it back then for $5,000."

Russ Sample Clearance

The song appeared on Russ' 2017 album, There's Really A Wolf. He would chalk up the payment to his ignorance.

"The song comes out, goes on the album, I forget about it to the point where I'm like, 'I don't even remember if I sampled that,'" he continues. "And then I was like, Oh f**k, I did...So the sample holder came...So I had to cut a check for like $850,000. It was an expensive f**k up."

A great learning experience for the superstar. He continues to produce, mix, and master his own music. He is an independent artist.

Social media would chime in on Russ's past mistake with mixed reactions. Some, a learning experience, or bash the rap star.

A fan commented, "Russ telling people he says 'I tell sample makers take 100% of the publishing, I'm going to make millions on the masters...' was a very small gem."

Another fan commented, "Never been a massive Russ fan, but as an aspiring musician, I clicked on this video so fast. He’s so well spoken and made it on his own independently, so I knew there would be gems in here."