Jaheim Arrested Once Again On Six Counts Of Animal Cruelty

BY Devin Morton 799 Views
jaheim-arrested-animal-cruelty-charges-2025-hip-hop-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 10: Jaheim performs during the Love Hard Tour With Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim &amp; K. Michelle at Barclays Center on March 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)
Jaheim is once again in legal trouble for issues relating to animal cruelty, his second arrest for such a charge in the last four years.

Jaheim Hoagland, the Grammy-nominated R&B singer, is once again facing legal issues related to poor treatment of animals. According to jail records, authorities arrested Jaheim on May 1 in Fulton County, Georgia, on six counts of animal cruelty.

Court documents accuse him of failing to provide sufficient water, sanitary living conditions, and proper ventilation for several dogs under his care. The dogs named in the case include Tweet, Tip, Taka, Tink, Timber, and Tanger (four Pit Bull Terriers, a French bulldog, and a mixed-breed hound). Jaheim was released from custody just one day later.

This is not the first time that Jaheim has faced legal trouble over animal welfare issues before this recent arrest. In September 2021, authorities arrested him in Hillsborough, New Jersey. At his residence, they discovered 15 dogs living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

R&B Singer Jaheim Arrested

During that 2021 arrest, police found several dogs confined in crates outside, in harsh and inhumane conditions. Inside those crates, the dogs were covered in their own waste. One dog was found in such poor health that it had to be euthanized. Inside the home, officers discovered nine more dogs, many of them malnourished and without food or water.

At that time, Jaheim faced charges including third-degree animal cruelty and several counts of failing to provide necessary care. Nothing came of the charges as far as punishment was concerned. However, the case drew widespread criticism from the public, especially when people became aware of how graphic the cruelty actually was.

This latest arrest once again raises more questions about Jaheim’s treatment of animals. Since this is the second arrest for such a charge (in a different state from the first arrest), it is unlikely to go as under the radar as the first set of charges did.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is an intern at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024. He has a passion for all things hip-hop, as well as a knowledge of sports (especially basketball), pop culture, and current events.
