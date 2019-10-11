88rising Releases "Head In The Clouds II" With Joji, Rich Brian, Swae Lee & More

There is so much talent operating under the 88rising umbrella. Primarily housing Asian and Asian-American artists, 88rising gives a voice to a community that has historically not been represented in the world of hip-hop. In recent years, Higher Brothers have taken over in China while Joji, Rich Brian, and others have completely dominated in North America. The collective has just released the sequel to Head In The Clouds, which includes even more group collaborations.

With features from Swae Lee, Major Lazer, GoldLink, and more, much of Head In The Clouds II includes contributions from the label's rising stars. New music from AUGUST 08, NIKI, Jackson Wang, and others flood the tracklist, which is sixteen songs long. Let us know what you think of the new album and don't forget to leave a rating above. Do you like this one better than the last?

Tracklist:

1. These Nights

2. Strange Land

3. Need Is Your Love

4. Tequila Sunrise (feat. AUGUST 08 & GoldLink)

5. Walking (feat. Swae Lee & Major Lazer)

6. Breathe

7. Shouldn't Couldn't Wouldn't

8. Just Used Music Again

9. Indigo

10. Hopscotch (feat. Barney Bones & Rich Brian)

11. Calculator

12. La La Lost You

13. Hold Me Down

14. I Love You 3000 II

15. 2 The Face

16. Gold Coast