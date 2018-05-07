head in the clouds
- News88rising Releases "Head In The Clouds II" With Joji, Rich Brian, Swae Lee & More88rising releases the second part of their "Head In The Clouds" series.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMurda Beatz & 88Rising Announce Collaborative Project "88Murda"88Rising and Murda Beatz have a joint project on the way.By Aron A.
- Music VideosRich Brian Swoons Over A Girl In "History" VideoRich Brian brings life to the 88Rising single.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosJoji Is A Hopelessly Romantic Man Of Integrity In "Head In The Clouds" VisualsJoji soars triumphant on the gentle whispers of "Head In The Clouds." By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosHigher Brothers & 03 Greedo Celebrate Summer In "Swimming Pool"Higher Bros and 03 Greedo may come from different cultures, but they share similar interests. By Mitch Findlay
- News88rising & Yung Bans Sing The Darker Side of Summer On "Red Rubies"Rich Brian, Yung Bans and more watch the rubies bleed.By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsPlayboi Carti & Rich Brian Star On 88Rising's "Beam"Rich Brian & Playboi Carti's "Beam" is full of clever wordplay.By Alex Zidel
- NewsStream 88Rising's Compilation Project "Head In The Clouds"The 88Rising label releases their debut project "Head In The Clouds."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKeith Ape Holds It Down Alongside Famous Dex On "Japan 88"Famous Dex, Keith Ape, and Verbal take a trip through "Japan."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJoji & BlocBoy JB Bring Summer Vibes On 88Rising's "Peach Jam"88rising bring Joji & BlocBoy JB together for "Peach Jam."By Aron A.
- Music88Rising Announces “88 Degrees & Rising” Tour With Rich Brian, Joji & MoreLook for Rich Brian & his 88Rising label to be hitting the road this Fall.By Kevin Goddard
- Music88rising Announces Head In The Clouds Festival & Crew AlbumThe festival will showcase the hottest Asian talent in the rap game. By Matthew Parizot