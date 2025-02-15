Stormzy's McDonald's Partnership Sparks Sell-Out Accusations

Stormzy is facing backlash after partnering with McDonald's, as a growing grassroots boycott targets the fast-food giant over its perceived support of Israel. Fans accuse the British rapper of "selling out" and allege he deleted a pro-Palestine post before announcing the collaboration. Stormzy fans shared outcry over the superstar ignorance with current events. He continues to promote the new partnership amid the backlash.
McDonald’s recently launched “The Stormzy Meal,” temporarily rebranding its Croydon location as “Big Mike’s” in tribute to the rapper, whose real name is Michael Omari. The promotional campaign quickly sparked controversy. When Stormzy unveiled the partnership on Instagram, his comment section filled with criticism, with many calling him a “sellout” and demanding, “Free Palestine.”
Is Stormzy A "Sell-Out"?
The backlash stems from McDonald’s ongoing boycott by pro-Palestinian activists. The movement intensified after the company's Israeli franchise provided thousands of free meals to Israeli forces following Hamas’ attack on October 7. In January 2024, the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement called for an “escalating global boycott” of McDonald’s, citing its ties to the Israeli franchise and the Malaysian branch’s actions against pro-Palestinian activists. Although McDonald’s announced in April that it would buy back its Israeli restaurants after a boycott-driven sales decline, many remain committed to avoiding the brand.
As the boycott gained traction, McDonald’s sales suffered, particularly in Muslim-majority regions. By April 2024, the company announced it would buy back its Israeli franchise, attempting to distance itself from the controversy. However, many activists remain skeptical, arguing that McDonald’s failed to take a clear stance against Israeli military actions and had already benefited from its Israeli franchise’s decision to support soldiers. The boycott remains part of a broader movement pressuring corporations to cut ties with Israel over its actions in Gaza. Stormzy previously voiced support for Palestine in October 2023, writing on Instagram, “Free Palestine. If there is ever a clear injustice in the world, no matter how big or small, 100 times out of 100 I will be on the side of the oppressed.”
