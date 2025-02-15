Stormzy's McDonald's Partnership Sparks Sell-Out Accusations

Stormzy is facing backlash after partnering with McDonald's, as a growing grassroots boycott targets the fast-food giant over its perceived support of Israel. Fans accuse the British rapper of "selling out" and allege he deleted a pro-Palestine post before announcing the collaboration. Stormzy fans shared outcry over the superstar ignorance with current events. He continues to promote the new partnership amid the backlash.

McDonald’s recently launched “The Stormzy Meal,” temporarily rebranding its Croydon location as “Big Mike’s” in tribute to the rapper, whose real name is Michael Omari. The promotional campaign quickly sparked controversy. When Stormzy unveiled the partnership on Instagram, his comment section filled with criticism, with many calling him a “sellout” and demanding, “Free Palestine.”

Is Stormzy A "Sell-Out"?

The backlash stems from McDonald’s ongoing boycott by pro-Palestinian activists. The movement intensified after the company's Israeli franchise provided thousands of free meals to Israeli forces following Hamas’ attack on October 7. In January 2024, the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement called for an “escalating global boycott” of McDonald’s, citing its ties to the Israeli franchise and the Malaysian branch’s actions against pro-Palestinian activists. Although McDonald’s announced in April that it would buy back its Israeli restaurants after a boycott-driven sales decline, many remain committed to avoiding the brand.