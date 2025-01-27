Miami Heat Suspend Jimmy Butler Indefinitely As Drama Continues

Jan 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) walks off the court after greeting court-side friends following the victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Jimmy Butler wasn't happy about the idea of coming off the bench.

The Miami Heat have once-again suspended their star player, Jimmy Butler, as he continues to try and force his way off of the team. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Butler stormed out of a shoot around practice on Monday after learning the team will be playing him off of the bench going forward. In turn, the Heat have decided to suspend him indefinitely. He was expected to return from his second suspension against the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Fans on social media are tired of the drama and want the Heat to hurry up and trade Butler. "This Jimmy Butler and Miami saga is a tasteless joke, bro. Just trade him already, for real!" one user replied to Charania's report. Another added: "Dude has outworn his welcome everywhere he’s gone. All that money for Josh Hart Premium with a bad attitude."

The Miami Heat & Jimmy Butler Are Not Happy

The Heat explained the decision in a statement posted on social media. “The Miami Heat are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games,” the team said in its statement. “The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today." The suspension will cost Butler $2.6 million and Haywood Highsmith will start in his place.

With the indefinite suspension lasting no fewer than five games, the earliest date Butler could return to the Heat would be February 5th. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, February 6th. Butler has been publicly trying to force a trade out of Miami for weeks. His first suspension came, earlier this month, for conduct detrimental to the team. The second came last week after he missed a team flight. Butler's current contract still includes a player option for next season worth $52.4 million.

