Shygirl converts Isabella Lovestory & PinkPantheress to follow her.

Shygirl has teamed up with Isabella Lovestory and PinkPantheress for “True Religion,” a standout track from her upcoming EP, Club Shy Room 2. Featuring vocals from all three artists, the song effortlessly merges their distinctive styles. Co-produced by Nick León, Oscar Scheller, and Shygirl, the track promises an evocative blend of sonic experimentation and lyrical depth. It joins recent singles “Immaculate,” featuring Saweetie, and “F*Me,” featuring Yseult, in building anticipation for the EP’s release.

Set to drop on February 28 via Because Music, Club Shy Room 2 follows Shygirl’s critically acclaimed Club Shy EP. The project underscores her evolution as an artist who continues to push boundaries in pop and electronic music. Isabella Lovestory and PinkPantheress are equally compelling collaborators, each bringing their unique artistry to the track. Both Shygirl and Isabella released their debut albums in 2022—Nymph and Amor Hardcore—while PinkPantheress made waves with her 2023 debut, Heaven Knows.

With Club Shy Room 2, Shygirl cements her status as a bold and boundary-breaking voice in music. The EP promises to be a testament to her artistry, offering listeners a rich, immersive experience. Shygirl’s journey into music began as a natural extension of her creative environment. Born to pragmatic parents who encouraged stability, she initially followed a traditional path, pursuing a degree in practical photography.

"True Religion" - Shygirl Featuring Isabella Lovestory & PinkPantheress

Quotable Lyrics:

Poster closer now (To the beat to the sound of you)
Only you can work me out (For the webcam now)
Big batty, 3D, better run the 3G
No weak signal, heavy link with me
Oh, oh, oh, poster closer now (Full screen movie)
Only you can work me out

