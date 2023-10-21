Shygirl And Tinashe Cancel Co-Headlining Tour Due To Health Concerns

Shygirl and Tinashe won't be going on tour anymore. Unfortunately, just a week before Shygirl and Tinashe were set to kick off their highly anticipated tour, it's been officially announced as cancelled. The artists had to make the difficult decision to cancel the tour. This left fans disappointed but understanding of the compelling reason behind the decision. The cancellation was prompted by Shygirl's need for surgery to address an ongoing respiratory condition. In a statement, she shared her deep regret at having to cancel due to the advice of her doctor. Her doctor emphasized the necessity of addressing her health concerns without further delay.

"Devastated to share that due to an ongoing respiratory condition I’ve been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel my appearances on the upcoming US tour on the advice of my doctor that I can no longer delay surgery," Shygirl shared on IG. "My thoughts also go to Tinashe and Uniiqu3 as we were all so looking forward to this tour together. I’m truly heartbroken by the situation. And I hope to be back to see you all as soon as I am able. Love, Shygirl." As Shygirl concluded her statement, she assured her fans that this was not the end of the road. She expressed her deep love for her supporters. In addition, she shared her hope to return to the stage as soon as she is able.

Tinashe And Shygirl Share Message Via IG

The decision was undoubtedly a challenging one for the "Heaven," co-collaborators. The co-headlining tour had generated a lot of excitement among fans of both artists. The tour was not only a musical collaboration but also a testament to their shared passion for performing. And connecting with their supporters. Shygirl also expressed her heartfelt concern for her fellow artists, Tinashe and Uniiqu3, who were equally looking forward to embarking on this musical journey together. The announcement of the tour's cancellation was met with an outpouring of support. Fortunately, most people were understanding about the situation.

Shygirl's health and well-being remains a top priority. And her decision to prioritize her health was met with immense respect and empathy. Tinashe shared her own post on her IG too, writing: "Unfortunately due to a medical condition @0800shygirl will be unable to perform on our tour and we’ve been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel." "I am beyond devastated that I am no longer able to bring my brand new show to my fans next weekend… but THE SHOW MUST GO ON!" she continued. "Since receiving this news I’ve been working tirelessly with my team to put together my own tour which will be announced in the coming weeks. This new show is absolutely incredible and I can’t wait to show you what we have been working so hard on. I love you all and promise to see you soon…"

