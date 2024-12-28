Draft Day Samples Janet Jackson Classic For New Track "Anytime"

Draft Day taps into his freaky side.

Draft Day, a rising star in today's hip-hop, ends 2024 with an impressive revision of the classic R&B track for his latest single, "Anytime." Providing it with some southern charm, the emerging star delivers a red light special to impressive his love interest. He raps about being ahead of the competition in his crazy lifestyle. Waking up peers with his tricky flow, he is coming down, talking big, and fans love every minute of it. The track prepares his upcoming Rookie Season album.

"Anytime" samples the 1993 Janet Jackson classic, "Any Time, Any Place." The original, produced by Terry Lewis and Jimmy Jam, appeared on the pop icon's Janet album. The album received 11 new RIAA certifications in 2022, while the single went platinum. Draft Day's single is available on all streaming platforms.

The latest track confirms the artist's consistency. Fans flooded the track's comments with appreciation. A fan wrote, "Keep going draft all yo shi tuff asf fr you been in that 2018 bron bag fr fr." "yo !! can we talk about how insane draft day's run is lately, bro is on 23' yatchy typee run !!! tooo crazyy," wrote a fan on YouTube. Enjoying the ride, another fan commented, "This is my vibe." 2025 is anticipated to be a breakout year for the new artist. "Anytime" is the perfect origin point for newfound fans as he ascends to mainstream popularity.

"Anytime" - Draft Day

Quotable Lyrics: