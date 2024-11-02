Gang Starr Drops Surprise New Single "Finishem" On Fifth Anniversary Of Final Album

Does this one have mass appeal?

On the fifth anniversary of the duo's final album, One of the Best Yet, the legendary Gang Starr is back with a single to commemorate the occasion. Since MC Guru's death in 2010, producer DJ Premier has worked closely with Guru's family to release the remaining verses in Guru's collection. The result of that meticulous effort was One of the Best Yet, the first new album under the Gang Starr name since 2003's The Ownerz. It was an emotional tribute to one of hip-hop's greatest ever duos, boasting a long list of features as well. Their new song, titled "Finishem," does not suggest that another posthumous full-length release is on the way, but it is a reminder of just how many songs and verses Guru recorded while he was alive.

"As One of the Best Yet was approaching the five-year anniversary mark, that milestone moved me to create a new track to match the occasion," Preemo said in a statement first published by Rock The Bells. "The album is special on so many different levels; what it meant to me, Guru’s family, and the fans, it warranted something new to honor the occasion. I started going through files, looking for something that stood out and fit; and as soon as I heard Guru’s hook 'now I’m about to finish 'em, my rep alone could diminish 'em,' I knew that was it and went to work crafting a beat for it." It's another good track, and Premier and Guru's family continue to handle posthumous Guru releases with an appropriate amount of respect. Check out the new single from the iconic hip-hop duo below.

Gang Starr - "Finishem"