Chester Bennington's Son Bashes Mike Shinoda Over Linkin Park Reunion

Linkin Park "From Zero" Global Livestream
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park performs during a global livestream at Warner Bros. Studios on September 05, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Warner Music)
Things are not going smoothly.

Linkin Park is one of the most beloved rock/rap groups of all time. They blended the two genres pretty seamlessly, and landed an iconic collab album with JAY-Z. The death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017 put an end to the group as we know it. Recently, however, co-founder Mike Shinoda has decided to relaunch Linkin Park with a brand new lead singer: Emily Armstrong. The decision has not gone over well with fans. Or Chester Bennington's son, Jamie, for that matter.

Jamie Bennington took to Instagram on September 9 to make it clear that he didn't co-sign the new version of Linkin Park. There was a multitude of reasons. For one, he does not condone Armstrong's Scientology beliefs, or her support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson. For another, he feels that Mike Shinoda is cheapening the legacy that he built alongside Chester Bennington. He pointed to Shinoda's lack of vetting with regards to Armstrong's character. "You refuse to acknowledge the impact of hiring someone like Emily," Bennington wrote. "Without so much as a clarifying statement on the variety of victims that make up your core fan base."

Jamie Bennington Lamented Linkin Park's Legacy

Jamie Bennington also feels that Linkin Park's credibility will be damaged by Shinoda's decision to revive the band. His criticisms got more stinging as the post went on. He accused Shinoda of erasing his dad's legacy "in real time," and and betraying day one Linkin Park fans in the process. Bennington also claimed hypocrisy on the part of the band's co-founder. He believed Mike Shinoda was not taking the care with the fans that his father did. "You promised us that was your intention," Bennington asserted. "Now you’re just senile and tone deaf."

Shinoda has said his peace on the decision to continue Linkin Park without Chester Bennington. He told Billboard that it was a difficult decision, but one he ultimately stood by. "It’ll be a question of, 'How does it land with people?,'" he noted. "And I don’t know how it will. But I know that, when I hear it, I love it." It's been a bumpy start so far. It'll be interesting to see whether Linkin Park can weather controversy of if this will be prove to be an unsuccessful experiment.

