chester bennington
- GramChester Bennington's Wife Posts Heartfelt Message On What Would've Been His 45th BirthdayChester Bennington's wife, Talinda, posted an emotional message on Instagram on what would've been his 45th birthday.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsLinkin Park's Chester Bennington's Wife Engaged Two Years After His SuicideShe made an announcement to let people know it's okay to move on.By Erika Marie
- RandomWoman Helps Suicidal Man Sitting On Ledge By Using Linkin Park LyricsShe was the only person who stopped to help.By Erika Marie
- MusicLinkin Park Pays Homage To Chester Bennington On Anniversary Of His DeathOn the anniversary of his death, Linkin Park pay homage to Chester Bennington's memory.By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesMike Shinoda Returns To Hip-Hop With "Post Traumatic"Mike Shinoda gives himself space to grieve and triumph on "Post Traumatic."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMike Shinoda Finds Strength On "Running From My Shadow"Mike Shinoda has rediscovered his confidence.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMike Shinoda's "Post Traumatic" Album Features Machine Gun Kelly & MoreMike Shinoda's "Post Traumatic" album features Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear & more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChester Bennington Had Booze, Ecstasy In His System When He Died: ReportThe Linkin Park frontman's autopsy report has been made public. By Matt F
- MusicJay-Z Pays Tribute To Linkin Park's Chester Bennington At V FestivalJay-Z honors the late frontman.By Matt F
- MusicChester Bennington's Death Mourned By Hip-Hop Stars & Other Celebrities#RIP.By Matt F