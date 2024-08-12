Ayesha Curry Wipes Away Tears After Tense Exchange With French Police

Ayesha Curry had a difficult time in Paris.

Ayesha Curry, the wife of NBA legend Stephen Curry, was involved in a tense confrontation with Paris police. In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) by The Hollywood Fix, Ayesha appears to wipe away tears while attempting to return to her car on August 10. The altercation appears to have occurred after Team USA's win against France in the men’s basketball final at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

With her six-month-old son Caius strapped to her chest, Ayesha Curry is on camera speaking with police officers for several minutes. She's there alongside Stephen’s mother, Sonya Curry and Draymond Green, Steph's longtime Warriors teammate. In the video, Green can be heard asking the police, "So even after he hit the baby in the head, there's still nothing you all can do to get them out of here?" It is not entirely clear what Green is referring to. However, it suggests that someone hit Caius during the exchange.

Ayesha Curry Has Tense Exchange With French Police In Paris

French president Emmanuel Macron reportedly left the game at the same time. This led to gridlock traffic, as Macron's extensive security detail (composed of over 70 people) escorted him out of the area. This also made it difficult for others to leave. The difficulty contributed to the confrontation between Ayesha Curry, Sonya Curry, Draymond Green, and the Paris police.