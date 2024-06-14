Aubrey Plaza Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?

Discover the multifaceted career of Aubrey Plaza, from her breakout role on "Parks and Recreation" to her success in film and television, and her ventures beyond acting.

Aubrey Plaza has significantly impacted Hollywood with her unique blend of comedic talent and dramatic prowess. As of 2024, her net worth is estimated at $8 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Plaza's career, marked by memorable performances and diverse roles, underscores her versatility and enduring appeal in the entertainment industry.

Aubrey Plaza began her journey in comedy and acting through the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. There, she honed her improvisational skills. This early experience laid a strong foundation for her career. It allowed her to develop a distinctive comedic style characterized by deadpan delivery and sharp wit. Her talents soon caught the attention of casting directors, leading to guest roles on shows such as 30 Rock and The Jeannie Tate Show.

Plaza's breakthrough came in 2009 when she was cast as April Ludgate on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. Her portrayal of the sarcastic and apathetic intern quickly became a fan favorite, contributing significantly to the show's success. Plaza's performance earned her critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase, firmly establishing her as a rising star in Hollywood. The show's popularity boosted her profile and played a crucial role in building her net worth.

Diversifying Roles: Film, Television, & Beyond

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: (L-R) Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler attend 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

After gaining widespread recognition on Parks and Recreation, Aubrey Plaza expanded her career to include a variety of film and television roles. She starred in the 2012 indie comedy Safety Not Guaranteed, a performance that showcased her ability to balance humor with emotional depth. Her work in the film was well-received, earning her praise from critics and audiences alike.

Plaza continued to diversify her portfolio with roles in films such as The To Do List (2013), Dirty Grandpa (2016), and Ingrid Goes West (2017). In Ingrid Goes West, Plaza's portrayal of a social media-obsessed young woman highlighted her range as an actress, earning her several award nominations and further solidifying her reputation as a versatile performer.

In addition to her film work, Plaza has made notable appearances on television. She starred in the FX series Legion, where she played the enigmatic and unpredictable Lenny Busker. Her performance in the series demonstrated her ability to tackle complex and unconventional characters, adding another layer to her impressive body of work.

Recent Projects & Personal Ventures

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Host Aubrey Plaza speaks onstage during the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

In recent years, Aubrey Plaza has continued to take on challenging and varied roles. She starred in the 2020 black comedy Black Bear, a film that received critical acclaim and showcased her dramatic abilities. Plaza's continued success in both comedic and dramatic roles has kept her in high demand in Hollywood.

Beyond acting, Plaza has ventured into producing, further expanding her influence in the industry. She served as an executive producer on Ingrid Goes West, a role that allowed her to shape the project from behind the scenes. Her involvement in production reflects her commitment to creative storytelling and her desire to explore new facets of the entertainment business.