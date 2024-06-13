Emma Thompson Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?

Explore the illustrious career of Emma Thompson, the Oscar-winning actress and screenwriter known for her roles in "Howards End," "Sense and Sensibility," and the "Harry Potter" series.

Emma Thompson is an esteemed actress, screenwriter, and author. She has a net worth of $40 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Thompson's illustrious career, marked by her exceptional talent and versatility, spans several decades and includes significant contributions to film, television, and theater. Her work has earned her critical acclaim and a prominent place in the entertainment industry.

Emma Thompson was born in London, England, on April 15, 1959, into a family deeply rooted in the arts. Her father, Eric Thompson, was a writer and narrator for the popular children’s television series The Magic Roundabout. Moreover, her mother, Phyllida Law, is a respected actress. Thompson attended the prestigious University of Cambridge, where she was a member of the Footlights, the university’s famous theatrical club. Her time at Cambridge allowed her to develop her acting and writing skills, laying the groundwork for her future success.

Thompson’s early career began with performances in British television series and stage productions. Her talent quickly garnered attention, leading to significant roles in television dramas such as Tutti Frutti and Fortunes of War, earning her BAFTA Awards. These early successes established Thompson as a talented and versatile actress, paving the way for her transition to film.

Breakthrough & Film Success

Actors Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh in character as Alison and Jimmy Porter in television drama Look Back In Anger, circa 1989. (Photo by TV Times via Getty Images)

Emma Thompson's breakthrough in film came with her role in Howards End (1992), where she portrayed Margaret Schlegel. Her performance earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, solidifying her status as a leading actress in Hollywood. This success was followed by her acclaimed performance in The Remains of the Day (1993), where she starred alongside Anthony Hopkins. Thompson’s ability to convey deep emotion and complex characters endeared her to audiences and critics alike.

In 1995, Thompson achieved further acclaim by writing and starring in the film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility. Her screenplay won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, making her the only person to win Oscars for acting and writing. Her performance as Elinor Dashwood also earned her a nomination for Best Actress, highlighting her dual talent in front of and behind the camera.

Continued Success & Versatility

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 15: Emma Thompson attends the 'Alone in Berlin.' (Jeder stirbt fuer sich) premiere during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale. Palace on February 15, 2016, also in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Throughout the late 1990s and 2000s, Emma Thompson continued to deliver memorable performances in a variety of genres. She starred in notable films such as Primary Colors (1998), Love Actually (2003), and the Harry Potter series, where she played Professor Sybill Trelawney. Her ability to seamlessly transition between drama, comedy, and fantasy has made her one of the most versatile actresses of her generation.

Thompson has also made significant contributions to television and theater. Her portrayal of the title character in the television adaptation of Wit (2001) earned her critical acclaim. Further, her stage work includes performances in productions such as Me and My Girl and King Lear. Her dedication to her craft is evident in her diverse body of work, which resonates with audiences worldwide.

Personal Life & Advocacy

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Actress Emma Thomson joins Greenpeace climate change activists outside the Shell building on September 29, 2015 in London, England. The event was marked as a celebration after the Anglo-Dutch oil company announced yesterday that it was pulling out of. Arctic oil drilling. A giant model of a Polar Bear was then moved from its position outside Shell before being taken to Paris to join other activist activities. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Emma Thompson’s personal life is marked by her commitment to social and political causes. She has been married to actor Greg Wise since 2003, and the couple has two children. Thompson vocal advocates for human rights, environmental issues, and gender equality. Her activism and philanthropy reflect her desire to use her platform to effect positive change in the world.

Thompson’s influence extends beyond her acting and writing. She also authorizes children’s books, including the Nanny McPhee series, which she adapted into successful films. Her ability to inspire and engage through multiple mediums highlights her multifaceted talent and dedication to storytelling.