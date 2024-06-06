Helen Mirren Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?

Explore the illustrious career of Dame Helen Mirren, an award-winning actress known for her roles in "The Queen" and "Prime Suspect."

Dame Helen Mirren is an iconic figure in the world of acting. She has amassed a net worth of $100 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Mirren’s impressive wealth results from an illustrious career spanning over five decades. It is characterized by her remarkable versatility and critical acclaim in film and theater.

Helen Mirren was born in London, England on July 26, 1945. Her early interest in acting led her to join the National Youth Theatre, where she gained recognition for her performance as Cleopatra in Antony and Cleopatra. This early success paved the way for her to join the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company in 1967. Mirren's talent shone through in various classical roles, establishing her as a formidable presence on stage. Her transition to film began in the late 1960s, with her breakthrough role in the film Age of Consent (1969). Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, she balanced her work between theater, television, and film, earning critical acclaim for her performances in films like The Long Good Friday (1980) and Excalibur (1981).

Hollywood Success & Awards

English actor Helen Mirren, UK, 19th December 1969. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Helen Mirren’s Hollywood career took off in the 1990s, with standout performances in critically acclaimed films. She garnered widespread recognition and multiple awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actress for portraying Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen (2006). This role showcased her exceptional acting skills and solidified her status as one of the leading actresses of her generation. Mirren continued to take on diverse and challenging roles, earning accolades for her work in films such as Gosford Park (2001), The Last Station (2009), and Trumbo (2015). Her ability to seamlessly transition between genres and characters has made her a sought-after actress in Hollywood.

Continued Career & Personal Projects

Helen Mirren accepts Best Actress in a Leading Role award for The Queen at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage)

Additionally, Helen Mirren has significantly contributed to television and theater. She won numerous awards for her role as Detective Jane Tennison in the British television series Prime Suspect (1991-2006). It further demonstrated her versatility and depth as an actress. Mirren's theater work also remains an integral part of her career. She has acclaimed performances in productions such as The Audience, where she again portrayed Queen Elizabeth II, earning a Tony Award for her performance. Her diverse portfolio extends to voice acting and documentary narration, showcasing her broad range of talents.

Personal Life & Legacy

MONOPOLI, ITALY - JUNE 03: Helen Mirren attends the Ora! Film Festival as a member of the cast of the tv series 1923 available on Paramount+ on June 03, 2023 in Monopoli, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Paramount+)