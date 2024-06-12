TikToker Lilly Gaddis Fired From Her Job After Using The N-Word And Refusing To Apologize

Some people will do anything for clout.

Just a few days ago, a TikToker by the name of Lilly Gaddis went viral for saying the N-word. Overall, her usage of the word was so casual that many were stunned. So much so that they had to play the video back to see if they heard correctly. Throughout the video, Gaddis was trying to talk about the concept of gold diggers and how her friends don't fit the description. "Everyone I know that is married right now is married to broke-ass n*****," she proclaimed.

Subsequently, the video went viral on social media, with many stunned by Gaddis' remarks. However, Gaddis did not care. Instead, she took to social media with a video in which she said "The backlash made me do a deep dive and soul search, and after all that, I still couldn't find a care." Needless to say, it seems like she is angling to become some sort of right-wing personality. That may be her only option going forward as according to TMZ, she was fired from her job as a marketing and sales manager.

Lilly Gaddis' First Video

Rophe of the Carolinas put out a statement in regards to Gaddis' behavior. However, Gaddis does not seem to care. In fact, she blamed social media for getting herself fired. Furthermore, she claimed that this was an assault on her first amendment rights. At this point, she is going full grifter, and doesn't seem to have a care in the world as it pertains to whom she might offend. Once again, social media has made the wrong person famous.

Refusal To Apologize