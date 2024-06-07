Kathy Lee Gifford Net Worth 2024: What Is The TV Host Worth?

Explore the illustrious career of Kathie Lee Gifford, a TV host, actress, and author, known for her work on "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee."

Kathie Lee Gifford is a distinguished television host, actress, singer, and author. She has accumulated a net worth of $70 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Gifford’s extensive career in the entertainment industry, marked by her dynamic talents and enduring appeal, has been the cornerstone of her substantial wealth. Born on August 16, 1953, in Paris, France, Kathie Lee Gifford (née Epstein) grew up in a family that moved frequently due to her father’s military career. She developed an early interest in performing arts and attended Oral Roberts University, where she studied drama and music. Gifford's initial foray into the entertainment world began with minor acting roles and appearances on television, including a stint as a singer on the game show Name That Tune in the 1970s.

Gifford's breakthrough came in 1985 when she joined Regis Philbin as the co-host of The Morning Show, which later became nationally syndicated as Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee. Her charismatic personality and chemistry with Philbin made the show immensely popular, earning her widespread recognition and several Daytime Emmy nominations. She co-hosted the show for 15 years until her departure in 2000, cementing her status as a beloved television personality.

Success With Today & Other Ventures

Kathie Lee Gifford and Regis Philbin during Regis and Kathie Lee Reunion at "Under the Bridge" at The Zipper Theater in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

In 2008, Kathie Lee Gifford returned to morning television as the co-host of the fourth hour of NBC's Today show alongside Hoda Kotb. Their light-hearted and often humorous approach to news and lifestyle topics quickly became a hit with viewers. Gifford’s role on Today showcased her engaging personality and earned her critical acclaim, including multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. Her tenure on the show lasted until 2019, further enhancing her reputation and expanding her audience.

Beyond her success in television, Gifford has pursued various ventures in music, theater, and writing. She has released several music albums, spanning genres from contemporary Christian to pop, and has authored multiple books, including memoirs and children's literature. Her work in musical theater includes writing and producing the Broadway musical Scandalous: The Life and Trials of Aimee Semple McPherson, which received a Tony Award nomination.

Film, Writing, & Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: (L-R) Kathie Lee Gifford, Star Jones and Hoda Kotb attend 2009 Angel Ball to Benefit Gabrielle�s Angel Foundation hosted by Denise Rich at Cipriani, Wall Street on October 20, 2009 in New York, NY. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Gabrielle�s Angel Foundation)

Kathie Lee Gifford’s career extends into film, where she has taken on roles both in front of and behind the camera. She has acted in and produced several films, such as Then Came You (2020), a romantic comedy she wrote and starred in. Gifford’s entrepreneurial spirit is also evident in her ventures outside of entertainment. She has launched product lines, including wines and clothing, further diversifying her income streams and contributing to her substantial net worth.

Personal Life & Philanthropy

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kathie Lee Gifford visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio on March 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)