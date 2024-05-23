Normani Shares Seductive Teaser For Long-Awaited Debut Album "Dopamine"

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Vide – Step and Repeat
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been retouched) In this image released on October 2, Normani attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

The record will finally be arriving next month.

Normani has been singing for over a decade now and in that time she is yet to release a debut studio album. That doesn't mean she hasn't been a part of studio projects in the past. She began her career in the girl group Fifth Harmony alongside future superstar Camila Cabello. Camila left the group and got a jump start on her solo career but many fans have tapped Normani as the next breakout star from the group for years. She's already got some hits under her belt like "Love Lies" and "Dancing With A Stranger."

After years of teases towards an eventual debut album fans finally know when they'll be able to hear the project. She officially announced last month that her debut album Dopamine was on the way soon. The album's official release date is June 14 and fans have already got a single teasing towards the record. Alongside the announcement of the record's release date she also released her new song "1:59." The song features Gunna and has racked up more than 6 million streams on Spotify alone in the months since it was released. Now she's once again teasing towards her new album. Check out the video she shared below.

Normani's Spicy Teaser For Her New Album

Earlier this week, Normani shared the "first dose" of Dopamine. That came in the form of a trailer for the album where she reminds fans just how stunning she can be. In the sensual footage she speaks, dances, and looks seductive throughout. The video features references to "1:59," the singles that dropped last month. The numbers pop up in the clip and in one shot she straddles the very same rocket from the album cover.

What do you think of Normani getting ultra-sexy in the teaser for her new album Dopamine? Are you looking forward to hearing her long-awaited debut album when it drops next month? Let us know in the comment section below.

