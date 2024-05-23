50 Cent Is Done Flying Commercial As Boeing Planes Hit With New Fatal Flaw

2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Recording artist Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson of the music group G-Unit performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Fif will make a joke out of anything.

50 Cent has been extremely active on social media as of late. Overall, Fif has always been heavy on Twitter and Instagram. However, this has been especially true given what is going on with Diddy. 50 has had issues with the music mogul for years. Now that the mogul is under scrutiny for alleged abuse, 50 Cent has been making numerous jokes at his expense. His Instagram is full of Diddy roasts, and he won't let up. Although some fans have made the argument that it is simply too much, Fif does not seem to care.

In addition to all of the Diddy stuff, 50 Cent has also been paying close attention to current events. For instance, Boeing has been having a ton of issues with its planes. One of the issues that was recently reported is the fact that 300 planes are at risk of exploding due to electrical problems. Boeing planes have been under scrutiny for quite some time now, and the latest issue has potential passengers concerned for their safety. Even 50 Cent is weighing in on all of this, saying "Ok im only flying private fvck this, I can’t go out like that."

50 Cent Is Valuing His Life

Overall, this is a pretty valid way to feel right now. There have been some real horror stories over the last few months, and it has felt like things have only gotten worse. Hopefully, Boeing is able to figure all of this out. Until then, Fif is going to have a new target that he can make fun of at will, and Boeing does not want that.

Let us know what you think of 50 Cent and his reaction to all of this, in the comments section down below. Do the recent troubles with Boeing make you think twice about wanting to fly? Are you canceling trips because of all this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

