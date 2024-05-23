50 Cent Is Done Flying Commercial As Boeing Planes Hit With New Fatal Flaw

50 Cent has been extremely active on social media as of late. Overall, Fif has always been heavy on Twitter and Instagram. However, this has been especially true given what is going on with Diddy. 50 has had issues with the music mogul for years. Now that the mogul is under scrutiny for alleged abuse, 50 Cent has been making numerous jokes at his expense. His Instagram is full of Diddy roasts, and he won't let up. Although some fans have made the argument that it is simply too much, Fif does not seem to care.

In addition to all of the Diddy stuff, 50 Cent has also been paying close attention to current events. For instance, Boeing has been having a ton of issues with its planes. One of the issues that was recently reported is the fact that 300 planes are at risk of exploding due to electrical problems. Boeing planes have been under scrutiny for quite some time now, and the latest issue has potential passengers concerned for their safety. Even 50 Cent is weighing in on all of this, saying "Ok im only flying private fvck this, I can’t go out like that."

50 Cent Is Valuing His Life

Overall, this is a pretty valid way to feel right now. There have been some real horror stories over the last few months, and it has felt like things have only gotten worse. Hopefully, Boeing is able to figure all of this out. Until then, Fif is going to have a new target that he can make fun of at will, and Boeing does not want that.

