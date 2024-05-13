Steve Buscemi Assaulted In Random N.Y.C. Attack

Steve Buscemi, the 66-year-old actor best known for his iconic roles in Pulp Fiction, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and more, was punched in the face in New York City, last week, according to a new report from The New York Post. He was walking through the Kips Bay neighborhood of Manhattan when a stranger took a swing at him unprovoked. Buscemi's face and left eye began swelling up and he went to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” Buscemi’s publicist told The Post. “He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York.” The attacker is reportedly still on the run. The NYPD released surveillance photos of a man accused of being the attacker. The pictures show him wearing a baseball hat, a blue t-shirt, and black sweatpants.

Steve Buscemi Steps Out In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: (L-R) Karen Ho and Steve Buscemi attend the 2023 Bring Change To Mind Gala at City Winery on October 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

“I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards,” a worker in the area who witnessed part of the assault told The Post. Another woman with them added: “He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn’t see who hit him. It worries me for when we close because we close at 11 and it can get scary around that time."

One of Buscemi's Boardwalk Empire co-stars, Michael Stuhbarg, was also attacked in a random act of violence in N.Y.C., earlier this year. Someone hit him with a rock in the back of the neck in the Upper East Side. Be on the lookout for further updates on Steve Buscemi on HotNewHipHop.

