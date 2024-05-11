Chris Kirkpatrick Net Worth 2024: What Is The *NSYNC Icon Worth?

Chris Kirkpatrick is famed as one of the original members of the globally successful boy band *NSYNC. He has reached a net worth of $10 million in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Known for his unique vocal contributions and magnetic stage presence, Kirkpatrick was integral to *NSYNC's meteoric rise and has since pursued a varied career in music and entertainment. His journey from the pop scene to entrepreneurial ventures exemplifies his versatility and lasting influence.

*NSYNC's Meteoric Rise & Cultural Impact

American boy band NSYNC, in the penthouse suite of the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, California, United States, January 2000. Left to right: Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)

Chris Kirkpatrick's ascent to stardom began in 1995 when he co-founded *NSYNC alongside Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass. The group's exceptional harmonies and captivating choreography catapulted them into global fame. They released iconic albums like No Strings Attached and Celebrity, featuring chart-topping hits such as "Bye Bye Bye," "It's Gonna Be Me," and "Pop." Kirkpatrick's distinctive countertenor vocals contributed significantly to the group's harmony-driven sound, setting them apart in a crowded boy band landscape. Their influence extended beyond music to define a generation's fashion, style, and pop culture, solidifying their status as one of the biggest-selling boy bands in history.

Solo Projects, Collaborations, & Business Ventures

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: NSYNC members: (L-R) Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake backstage at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards, February 23, 2000 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

Following *NSYNC's hiatus in the early 2000s, Kirkpatrick explored other creative avenues, forming an alternative rock band, Nigels 11. This project showcased his passion for experimentation beyond the pop genre and his commitment to artistic growth. He also ventured into voice acting, lending his distinctive voice to animated characters in series like The Fairly OddParents. Kirkpatrick has remained active in television, appearing on shows like Gone Country and Celebrity Big Brother, demonstrating his adaptability and desire to explore diverse entertainment mediums.

Beyond music, Kirkpatrick's entrepreneurial spirit led him to engage in business ventures aligned with his interests. He has participated in pop culture conventions and music events, where he reconnects with fans and celebrates *NSYNC's legacy. Kirkpatrick's continued engagement with music and entertainment reflects his dedication to expanding his career and influence.

Legacy & Philanthropy

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 30: Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake of NSYNC are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Additionally, Chris Kirkpatrick has been involved in philanthropic activities, supporting causes that are meaningful to him. He founded the Chris Kirkpatrick Foundation to support underprivileged children and families, emphasizing his commitment to giving back. His charitable work and varied career underscores a legacy built on artistic excellence and social impact. Overall, Chris Kirkpatrick's net worth reflects his dynamic career trajectory from *NSYNC's rise to global stardom to his solo projects and business ventures. His adaptability and resilience in navigating personal and professional challenges illustrate his unwavering passion for his craft and his lasting impact on pop culture.