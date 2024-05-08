Lance Bass Net Worth 2024: What Is The *NSYNC Icon Worth?

Lance Bass is a former member of the globally popular boy band *NSYNC. He has reached a net worth of $20 million by 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. His career encompasses more than just music, with achievements spanning acting, producing, and entrepreneurial ventures. Bass's ability to transition seamlessly between roles and projects illustrates his adaptability and innovative spirit.

Success With *NSYNC

Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and JC Chasez of n' Sync (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Lance Bass became a household name in the late 1990s as a member of *NSYNC. The band, known for hits like "Bye Bye Bye," "It's Gonna Be Me," and "Tearin' Up My Heart," became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. Bass's harmonies, choreography, and engaging performances helped cement the group’s success, as they sold millions of albums and performed in sold-out arenas worldwide. *NSYNC's popularity defined a generation of pop music, and their legacy continues to influence artists today.

Ventures in Television, Film, & Business

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 30: (L-R) Singers Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake attend the ceremony honoring NSYNC with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

After *NSYNC went on hiatus, Lance Bass pursued opportunities in television and film, both as an actor and a producer. He appeared in movies like On the Line and TV shows such as Dancing with the Stars. His company, Lance Bass Productions, enabled him to explore his creative interests in reality TV and scripted content. Additionally, Bass ventured into radio, hosting Dirty Pop with Lance Bass, where he discussed pop culture and entertainment. Bass's entrepreneurial spirit extended to the business world, where he became an investor in various projects, including restaurants and digital ventures. His involvement in these industries reflects his desire to diversify his career and explore new challenges.

Advocacy & Public Influence

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: (L-R) Michael Turchin and Lance Bass and their twins attend the Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit And Cocktail Reception at Pendry West Hollywood on June 02, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Lance Bass is also known for his advocacy work, particularly in LGBTQ+ rights. Since publicly coming out in 2006, he has been an outspoken advocate for equality, using his platform to raise awareness and support various causes. He remains active in philanthropy, supporting organizations that promote inclusivity, environmental conservation, and space exploration. Lance Bass’s net worth reflects his ability to adapt and thrive in different entertainment and business areas. His enduring impact as a member of NSYNC, combined with his entrepreneurial pursuits and advocacy, showcases his commitment to evolving his career while making a difference in the world.