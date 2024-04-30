Byron Allen Named In Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

Byron Allen is mentioned by name in media mogul Soo Kim's racial discrimination case against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Kim said in a filing on Wednesday, April 24, that the FCC was sabotaging a $8.6 billion agreement to buy Tegna Inc. He asserted that he wasn't the "correct type of minority" to achieve the diversity objectives of the FCC. Tenga is self-described as a media company that is leading the way in the digital era and using important investigations, uplifting stories, and creative marketing services to better our communities.

Kim feels like he doesn't feel as important as an Asian businessman dealing with a black-owned business. The CEO also alleged that "the FCC killed the deal motivated by the belief that Mr. Allen's Black-owned company deserved greater solicitude than [his] Asian American-owned company." This is an accusation of racial discrimination and a toxic environment where race is prioritized. Byron Allen is a former comedian who turned into a Media mogul. He recently offered $14.3 billion to acquire Paramount Global. Allen is known for acquiring major, established companies to increase his portfolio.

Byron Allen Named In Racial Discrimination Suit

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Byron Allen speaks onstage during the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Byron Allen AMG/TheGRIO Awards)

Byron Allen is a big name in the case. Kim said in a statement, "I am suing the FCC because they need to be held accountable for racially discriminating against me. The disparate and unfair treatment in my case is undeniable and unnecessarily divisive. Every person appearing before the FCC deserves to be treated equitably." The case certainly involves some messy business for Kim and everyone involved.

The FCC dropped its deal with Kim to buy Tenga in favor of Allen's bid. Hence, there was an accusation that Kim was not the right kind of minority for the deal. "Race was a negative for Korean American Soo Kim, but it always seemed to work as a positive for Byron Allen," the complaint alleges. The suit then calls Allen and his company "the right kind of diversity." He asserts that racial preference is the reason the FCC decided against the deal. Byron Allen is named in the lawsuit, and there will surely be more updates as the case develops.

