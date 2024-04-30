Francis Ngannou's 15-Month-Old Son Has Passed Away

On Monday, Francis Ngannou, the former UFC champion, revealed the passing of his 15-month-old son Kobe. After alluding to his son's passing in a social media post earlier on Monday, Ngannou confirmed the tragic news. Responding to the post, Ngannou’s coach, Eric Nicksick, asked fans to keep Ngannou and his family "in your heart." The news is devastating, and the fighting world has openly given its support to Ngannou and his family during this difficult time.

Ngannou competed in the UFC for six years, from 2015 to 2021, earning a 17-3 record during that time. In an incredible triumph at UFC 260 in 2021, he defeated Stipe Miocic to win the heavyweight title in the UFC. In January 2022, he triumphed against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision at UFC 270, effectively defending his title. After beating Gane, Ngannou did not sign a new contract with the UFC and has not competed in the Octagon since. He has since entered the world of boxing.

Read More: Drake Backs Francis Ngannou With Massive Bet

Francis Ngannou’s Son has Passed Away

ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 22: (R-L) Francis Ngannou hugs Ciryl Gane in their Heavyweight championship fight during UFC 270 on January 22, 2022, at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In a heartbreaking post, Francis Ngannou said of his son's passing, “Too soon to leave but yet he's gone," Ngannou wrote. "My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding.” He continued, “How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don’t know what to do and how to deal with this.” it is a tragic and heartbreaking development for the supremely talented heavyweight.

Following the loss of his son, Francis Ngannou is receiving support from the fighting community. On Monday, a number of combat sports celebrities, including Anthony Joshua and Manny Pacquiao, sent their thoughts and condolences to Ngannou. Pacquiao said he can't imagine the "pain and struggle" Ngannou is going through. Anthony Joshua added, "May the memories you shared bring you comfort." Ngannou faced Joshua in the boxing ring recently. Joshua defeated Ngannou by knockout in March. Overall, It is a shocking and sad story. We wish Ngannou and his family well in these tragic circumstances.

Read More: Drake Loses Massive Bet As Francis Ngannou Suffers Brutal KO

[via]