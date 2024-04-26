Former Giants Player Korey Cunningham Tragically Found Dead At 28

Former Giants offensive tackle Korey Cunningham was found dead in his New Jersey home on Thursday. Additionally, Cunningham also played for the Cardinals and Patriots. At only 28, the death is a tragic development. The morning after the NFL Draft's first round, the NYG announced their sadness for the loss of their former player on Friday. Cunningham was found deceased in his New Jersey home around 3:30 PM on Thursday. The cause of his death was not disclosed by the Giants. New Jersey Police are investigating.

The Cincinnati Bearcat was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Prior to joining the Giants in 2021, he had played for a while with the New England Patriots. Despite having six starts in his 31 career games, he struggled with foot problems all throughout his playing career. Additionally, in 2022, he underwent surgery while still a rookie with the Cardinals and again with the Giants. Ultimately, he did not play any more games after.

Korey Cunningham Tragically Found Dead

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 11: Offensive tackle Korey Cunningham #79 of the Arizona Cardinals walks offsides the field during the preseason NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at University of Phoenix Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham," the New York Giants said in their statement this morning. "He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey's family, friends and teammates." The 311-pound, 6-foot-6 offensive lineman was well-known for his infectious laugh and positive outlook on life. Additionally, he was a team favorite during his time with the Giants. Former teammates like Saquon Barkley expressed their sadness over Cunningham's tragic passing.

His Giants teammate safety Jason Pinnock said on Instagram, "This one hurt! Regardless of what you was going through you wore the biggest smile!" Pinnock continued, "You were the first person to come help me move when I was getting settled at NYG. Middle of camp & you finding to be on team & learn new playbook, you was the first at my house ready! Take care of yourselves & call your friends ppl. I love you brudda!" Cunnigham will certainly be missed. Moreover, the cause of death is currently undisclosed. Also of note, the New Jersey police reportedly had to force their way into Cunningham's home to get to him. Overall, the news of Cunningham's passing is tragic; RIP.

