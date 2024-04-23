Matthew Broderick Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?

Matthew Broderick is a celebrated actor in film, theater, and television. He boasts a net worth of $210 million as of 2024, according to Sakariexam. Broderick's career spans over several decades, during which he has delivered iconic performances that have not only earned him critical acclaim but also substantial financial success. His versatile acting abilities have seen him shine in many roles, making him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Early Career & Breakthrough Roles

Actor Matthew Broderick. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Getty Images)

Matthew Broderick's rise to fame began with his performance in the Broadway production of Brighton Beach Memoirs. For that project, he won a Tony Award in 1983. This early success on the stage set the foundation for his film career. Soon, that career took off after his role as the charmingly rebellious teenager in Ferris Bueller's Day Off. This film became a cultural phenomenon and solidified Broderick's place as a prominent young actor in Hollywood. His early work showcased his comedic timing and ability to connect with an audience. They were also traits that would define his career.

Success in Film & Continued Theater Work

NEW YORK - JANUARY 21: (L to R) Scott Wittman, Matthew Broderick, Victor Garber Marc Shaiman, Nathan Lane, Sarah Jessica Parker and. Mario Cantone attend the opening night party for "Present Laughter" on Broadway at B.B. King's on January 21, 2010, also in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Throughout the late 1980s and 1990s, Broderick starred in a variety of films that ranged from light comedies like The Cable Guy to more serious dramas such as Glory. Each role demonstrated his flexibility and depth as an actor. Parallel to his film career, Broderick maintained a strong presence on Broadway. He also starred in hits like The Producers, reviving his theater roots and earning him his second Tony Award. His dual success in both film and theater underscores his diverse talents and appeal as a performer.

Recent Work & Enduring Legacy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tabitha Hodge Broderick,James Wilkie Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick pose at the opening night of the new musical "Some Like It Hot!" on Broadway at The Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

In recent years, Matthew Broderick has continued to take on roles that challenge him creatively. His appearances in television series such as Modern Family and films like Manchester by the Sea have kept him relevant in an ever-evolving industry. Additionally, his voice work as Simba in The Lion King series has introduced him to younger audiences, further extending his influence and legacy in entertainment. His ongoing projects in film, television, and theater reflect his wide-ranging abilities and his commitment to his craft.

Matthew Broderick's journey from a Broadway sensation to a Hollywood mainstay has been marked by a series of well-chosen roles highlighting his skill as an actor. His significant net worth is a testament to his enduring appeal and the smart career choices he has made across multiple decades. As he continues to engage with new and diverse projects, Broderick's legacy as a versatile and respected figure in the entertainment industry is assured.