David Hyde Pierce Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?

David Hyde Pierce is renowned for his exceptional acting skills and memorable roles in television and theater. He has a net worth of $40 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Pierce’s wealth is a testament to his extensive and acclaimed career, particularly his iconic role as Dr. Niles Crane on the hit television series Frasier.

David Hyde Pierce was born on April 3, 1959, in Saratoga Springs, New York. He developed an early interest in the arts, particularly music and theater. Pierce attended Yale University, where he initially majored in music with a focus on classical piano but later shifted his major to theater studies. His passion for acting was nurtured during college, and he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1981. Further, Pierce moved to New York City to pursue a career in acting. He began his career in theater, performing in numerous Off-Broadway productions. His talent quickly gained recognition, and he soon went to television and film. However, his early roles were modest and primarily in supporting capacities.

Breakthrough With Frasier

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Emmy-winners, Actors Kelsey Grammer (center) and David Hyde Pierce (R) are joined by fellow. 'Frasier' cast members actors Jane Leeves (2nd R), Peri Gilpin, John Mahoney (2nd L) and James. Burrows (L) for a group-hug backstage"nat the 50th Annual Emmy Awards. on September 13, 1998, also in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

David Hyde Pierce’s career took a significant turn in 1993 when he was cast as Dr. Niles Crane on the NBC sitcom Frasier. The show, a spinoff of the successful series Cheers, followed the life of Dr. Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, and his eccentric brother Niles. Pierce’s portrayal of Niles, a sophisticated psychiatrist, was met with critical acclaim and became a defining role in his career.

Throughout the show’s 11-season run, Pierce's performance earned him four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. His impeccable comic timing and chemistry with the cast made him a beloved character on one of television’s most acclaimed sitcoms. Frasier solidified Pierce’s status as a talented actor and contributed significantly to his financial success.

Theater & Film Contributions

Curtain Call with Hank Azaria, David Hyde Pierce and Tim Curry (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Additionally, David Hyde Pierce has made substantial contributions to theater. He has starred in numerous Broadway productions, earning critical praise for his performances. Notable stage roles include his Tony Award-winning performance in the musical Curtains and his work in Spamalot, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, and Hello, Dolly! alongside Bette Midler. Pierce’s dedication to theater has earned him several prestigious awards and nominations, highlighting his versatility and skill as an actor. Pierce has also appeared in a variety of films, including Nixon (1995), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), and The Perfect Host (2010). While his film career has been more understated than his television and theater work, these roles have demonstrated his range as an actor.

Personal Life & Advocacy

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: David Hyde Pierce and Sarah Paulson attend the 2017 Tony. Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017, also in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

David Hyde Pierce is known for his private and reserved personal life. He married his long-time partner, Brian Hargrove, in 2008. Pierce is also a strong advocate for Alzheimer's disease research, inspired by his grandfather's battle with the illness. He has actively supported the Alzheimer's Association and has worked to raise awareness and funds for research and support services.