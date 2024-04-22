David Beckham Sues Mark Wahlberg Over $10 Million Failed Fitness Company

David Beckham has launched a lawsuit against Mark Wahlberg due to a failed business arrangement involving their joint venture in a fitness company. The legendary soccer star has alleged that he was misled into getting involved with Wahlberg and his investment group. After Beckham moved to Los Angeles, he and Wahlberg became fast friends, and Beckham agreed to be the global ambassador of F45 Training. Beckham is suing for $10 Million in losses.

David Beckham alleged that he suffered $10 million in losses due to the stocks he was owed as part of his arrangement, which was given out when the company's stock dropped dramatically. Along with Wahlberg, Beckham is also suing F45 founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch. Wahlberg and his camp have refuted the claims and called the lawsuit "fraudulent conduct. A judge ruled against Wahlberg's claims, so there would be a legal battle.

David Beckham And Mark Wahlberg Are Headed For A Legal Battle

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - APRIL 03: Co-owner of the Inter Miami, David Beckham, looks on prior to the match against Monterrey in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup - Leg One at Chase Stadium on April 03, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The brand announced the collaboration between Beckham and Mark Wahlberg's F45 in a since-deleted Instagram post in 2021. The post's caption marked the beginning of the partnership. The post read, "Welcome to the F45 fam @davidbeckham. This is just the beginning of our journey together; we hope you're all ready for what's to come #F45 #F45Training," Beckham was expected to be a major player in the company's attempt to expand. Beckham was brought on to expand the company's profile internationally. Beckham's celebrity profile goes beyond sports.

Former NFL superstar Terrell Owens is another high-profile athlete who sued F45 in the past. Owens sued the company over the alleged not being paid over $700,000. Beckham is a businessman through and through. He's the guy who finished getting the GOAT of Soccer, Lionel Messi, to come and play in the United States. Beckham's Inter Miami is one of the hottest sports tickets because of his business savvy in bringing Messi in. Mark Wahlberg and Beckham will sort this out in court, but it doesn't look good for the super-successful actor.

