David & Victoria Beckham Relationship Timeline

When it comes to long-lasting celebrity marriages, David and Victoria Beckham belong in the hall of fame as a testament to enduring love. The couple’s relationship has always been a fan favorite for the two and a half decades they’ve been together. Still, they continue to remind us why they are so iconic.

The power duo of the British soccer legend David Beckham and his wife, Spice Girl-turned-fashion maven Victoria “Posh” Beckham, now have four kids. However, they will always be the adorable “Posh and Becks” to their many fans. What sets the Beckhams' union apart is that it has transcended time and pop culture into a global fascination. So whether you're glued to Netflix's latest documentary, Beckham, or simply captivated by this uber-celebrity pairing, here is a breakdown of their relationship so far.

1997: Love At First Sight

David did not ask Posh out the first time he saw her, but he did the second time. Where? At the Manchester United lounge game in 1997, where he’d seen her the first time at a previous game. Opening up on The Tonight Show in 2020, the retired soccer player shared that he asked for her number. “She actually wrote her number down on the train ticket, which I still have.” To Victoria Beckham, however, it was an unforgettable moment. In a letter she wrote to her younger self for Vogue UK in 2016, she shared that she was smitten upon first seeing him. “Love at first sight does exist,” she wrote.

1998: Britain’s Favorite Couple Becomes Engaged

LONDON - OCTOBER 6: British football star David Beckham and his wife British pop star Victoria Beckham attend the MOBO Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall on October 6, 1999 in London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Once they began dating, the British public couldn’t get enough of the couple. They ranked high on user polls, becoming one of the most adored pairs in the country. Notably, both David and Victoria Beckham were already at the forefront of their respective careers. In January 1998, at a press conference held outside a Cheshire, England hotel, the couple made their engagement official. Victoria made sure to flash her $85,000 engagement ring to the cameras. This ring was merely the first among the 15 rings David had given his wife since they’d been together.

1999: Brooklyn Is Born

Manchester United's David Beckham (l, squatting) and son Brooklyn join in with the celebratory team group (Photo by Steve Mitchell/EMPICS via Getty Images)

In the Netflix documentary Beckham, Victoria revealed that she told David she was pregnant just before he played in the 16th round of the World Cup in June 1998. The U.K. eventually lost the game. Nonetheless, the couple would welcome their firstborn, Brooklyn, on March 4, 1999. Victoria shared how she and her husband came by the name in her autobiography Learning to Fly. "I had always liked the name Brooke, and then we suddenly thought about Brooklyn,” she wrote. “It was later that I realized how appropriate it was because it was in New York that I found out I was pregnant."

1999: David & Victoria Beckham: A Royal Wedding

Four months after the birth of their son, Victoria and David exchanged vows. The wedding took place at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin, Ireland, in July 1999. Victoria wore a Vera Wang gown and a gold tiara from Irish designer Slim Barrett. Additionally, the dashing groom wore a white tuxedo. Together, they sat on cushioned thrones for the ceremony.

Soon after the ceremony, the couple switched into matching purple outfits for the reception. The Beckhams also had a star-studded guest list, and the wedding quickly became the talk of the town. Notable guests were Elton John, George Michael, the Spice Girls, and David's teammates at Manchester United.

2004: Cheating Rumors

In 2004, two years after the birth of their second son, Romeo, the public was hit with infertility rumors. Rebecca Loos, David’s former personal assistant, claimed that she had a four-month affair with the football star. Subsequently, two more women, Celina Laurie and Sarah Marbeck, shared that they also had affairs with David between 2001 and 2002. Reflecting in the Beckham documentary, he admitted that he didn’t know how he and his wife got through it. Victoria echoed the sentiment, describing it as "the hardest period" in their marriage.

2005-2011: David & Victoria Expand The Beckham Clan

Becks signed to Real Madrid and moved to Spain with his family. Two years later, his third child, Cruz Beckham, was born in Madrid in February 2005. Subsequently, they moved to Los Angeles. In 2008, one year after moving to L.A., David appeared on Ellen and shared that he and Victoria were open to having more kids. Come January 2011, they announced a fourth pregnancy, which was followed six months later by the birth of their only daughter, Harper Seven. Two years later, in 2013, David moved the family to London and retired from soccer after a brief stint with Paris Saint Germain.

2023: The David Beckham Docuseries

In October 2020, Variety broke the news of David and Victoria's Netflix deal for a limited series documentary. Three years later, and a month after Victoria and David’s anniversary, the Beckham clan gathered for Netflix's Beckham premiere in London. The four-episode series explores David's soccer journey, his bond with Victoria, their family dynamic, and how they deal with fame. The documentary was lauded for its heart and authenticity.

